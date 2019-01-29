Nation & World

Chief: Injured Houston officer shot 3 times in line of duty

The Associated Press

January 29, 2019 01:43 PM

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo updates the media on the conditions of officers injured during a shooting earlier in the evening, at a news conference outside of the emergency department of Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Houston. Two suspects are dead after a shooting that injured five Houston police officers, including four who were hit by gunfire as they attempted to serve a search warrant at a home where drug selling was suspected, Acevedo said.
HOUSTON

Houston's police chief says one of four narcotics officers shot while serving a search warrant at a suspected drug house has been struck by gunfire two other times during his career.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said Tuesday that the 54-year-old police supervisor, whose name hasn't been released, was also shot in 1992 and 1997. Acevedo didn't provide details of the other shootings.

Acevedo says that the officer told him in a note that he had to go into the house Monday after his colleagues were shot because he knew his "guys were down."

Acevedo described the officer as "tough as nails."

He says: "The only thing bigger than his body, in terms of his stature, is his courage."

Two suspects were killed during the raid.

