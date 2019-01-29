Man pleads guilty to killing 3 whose homes set on fire

In this undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is Michael Lee Crane of Mesa, Arizona. Crane pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, to murder in the 2012 deaths of a cigar salesman in Phoenix and a couple from an upscale suburb in burglaries that ended with the victims being killed and their homes set on fire. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP