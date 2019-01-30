Al-Qaida’s advance in northern Syria threatens fragile truce

This photo released Dec. 4, 2018 by the al-Qaida-affiliated Ibaa News Agency, shows al-Qaida-linked fighters driving their vehicles during a military drill in northern Syria. It took the al-Qaida-linked militants only few days to capture more than two dozen towns and villages in and around Idlib province, cementing the group’s control over an area in northwestern Syria the size of neighboring Lebanon. The push by members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, is the most serious blow to a September cease-fire for Idlib brokered by Russia and Turkey, and puts tens of thousands of civilians at risk of losing medical support due to a drop in aid from western agencies. (Ibaa News Agency, via AP)