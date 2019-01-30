Taliban say they not looking to rule Afghanistan alone

In this photo released by the Afghan Presidential Palace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, speaks to U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, third left, at the presidential palace in Kabul. Afghanistan, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. The Afghan president's office said Monday that Khalilzad shared details of his recent talks with the Taliban in Qatar with Ghani and other Afghan government officials. A statement from the office quotes Khalilzad as saying he held talks about a cease-fire with the Taliban but that there has been no progress yet on that issue. (Afghan Presidential Palace via AP) AP