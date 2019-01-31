10 Things to Know for Today

People holding signs with a message that reads in Spanish: "No more dictatorship" take part in a walkout against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Doctors in scrubs, businessmen in suits and construction workers in jeans gathered on the streets of Venezuela's capital Wednesday, demanding Maduro step down from power in a walkout organized by the nation's reinvigorated opposition to ratchet up pressure on the embattled president. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo