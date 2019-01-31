Fifteen-year-old Omaha boy gets decades in prison in killing

This undated booking photo from Douglas County (Neb.) Corrections Department shows Tyon Wells. A judge has sentenced the 15-year-old boy to 22 to 48 years in prison in the fatal shooting of an Omaha teenager during a dispute that prosecutors say involved drugs. Wells was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, after pleading no contest in November to second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Zachary Parker. (Douglas County Corrections Department via AP) AP