Indiana town marshal rescues horse that got stuck in tree

This Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 photo provided by Winfield, Ind., Town Marshal Daniel Ball shows a horse that became stuck between two tree trunks in northern Indiana amid subzero cold. The town marshal arrived at the scene Wednesday morning to find the horse wedged between the trunks of multi-trunked tree and cut away branches with a chainsaw until the horse was able to pull itself free. (Courtesy of Daniel Ball via AP) Daniel Ball AP