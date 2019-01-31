The Latest: Israeli search-and-rescue team leaves Brazil

This Jan. 29, 2019 satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows mud flooding an area where a railroad bridge was washed away, days after a Jan. 25 mining company's dam collapsed near Brumadinho, Brazil. As search-and-recovery efforts continued, authorities also worked to slow the reddish-brown mud that was heading down a small river with high concentrations of iron oxide, threatening to contaminate a much larger waterway that provides drinking water to communities in five of the country’s 26 states. (DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP) AP