UN replaces Cammaert as monitoring chief in Yemen’s key port

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009 file photo, UN envoy Patrick Cammaert speaks at a media briefing in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The U.N. says Dutch Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, who has been heading the U.N. operation monitoring a cease-fire in Yemen's key port of Hodeida, is being replaced by Danish Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who announced Lollesgaard's appointment Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 said Cammaert was on a temporary one-month contract and did not resign, and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked him for his "exemplary service." Eranga Jayawardena, file AP Photo