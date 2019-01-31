Ocean mixing that drives climate found in surprise location

In this September 2018 photo provided by researcher Isabela Le Bras, mooring for measuring equipment is recovered just offshore of Greenland in the early morning with icebergs visible in the background. Scientists were studying the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a circulation of warm and cold waters that stretches from around Greenland south to beyond the tip of Africa and into the Indian Ocean. (Isabela Le Bras via AP)