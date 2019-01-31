Minnesota snow sculptors test limits with Trump piece

In this Jan 28, 2019 photo, Dusty Thune poses next to his winning snow sculpture "Turtle Island" at Vulcan Snow Park on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, Minn. The sculpture prompted organizers to clarify rules on sculpture subjects, prohibiting anything that was controversial or not family friendly. The artists submitted two proposals this year but were denied because they were inappropriate or political, including another one depicting Trump. Jeff Baenen AP Photo