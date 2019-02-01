AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

Trump suspends arms treaty to focus on China, Russia threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is pulling the plug on a decades-old nuclear arms treaty with Russia, lifting what it sees as unreasonable constraints on competing with a resurgent Russia and a more assertive China. The move announced Friday sets the stage for delicate talks with U.S. allies over potential new American missile deployments.
In explaining his decision, which he had foreshadowed months ago, President Donald Trump accused Moscow of violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with "impunity" by deploying banned missiles. Moscow denies it is in violation and has accused Washington of resisting its efforts to resolve the dispute.
Democrats in Congress and some arms control advocates criticized Trump's decision as opening the door to an arms race.
"The U.S. threat to terminate the treaty will not bring Russia back into compliance and could unleash a dangerous and costly new missile competition between the United States and Russia in Europe and beyond," the private Arms Control Association said. It argued that Washington had not exhausted options for drawing Russia back into compliance.
Trump said in a statement that the U.S. will "move forward" with developing its own military response options to Russia's banned deployment of cruise missiles that could target western Europe.
___
Foxconn again shifts Wisconsin plan after Trump intervenes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group has shifted its stated strategy yet again on Friday for a massive Wisconsin campus, crediting a conversation with President Donald Trump for cementing plans to proceed with building a factory to make high-tech liquid display screens.
The news capped a week of confusion about Foxconn's plans in Wisconsin. The company announced in 2017, to much fanfare, that it planned to invest $10 billion in the state and hire 13,000 people to build an LCD factory that could make screens for televisions and a variety of other devices.
The company last year said it was reducing the scale of what was to be made in Wisconsin, from what is known as a Gen 10 factory to Gen 6. But this week, even that was thrown into question with Foxconn executive Louis Woo said it couldn't compete in the television screen market and would not be making LCD panels in Wisconsin.
But on Friday, in yet another twist, Foxconn said after discussions with the White House and a personal conversation between Trump and Foxconn chairman Terry Gou, it plans to proceed with the smaller manufacturing facility.
"Great news on Foxconn in Wisconsin after my conversation with Terry Gou!" Trump tweeted.
___
'Love ain't easy': Booker brings upbeat vibe to 2020 fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cory Booker leapt into the 2020 presidential race on Friday with a call for Americans to unite in a time of bitter polarization while some of his Democratic rivals are taking a more combative stance as they vie to take on President Donald Trump.
Booker's entry into the Democratic primary was steeped in history and symbolism, befitting his status as the second black candidate in a historically diverse field. Invoking the legacy of the national movements for civil rights and for women's suffrage, the New Jersey senator urged a return to a "common sense of purpose" and cast his appeal to the nation's better angels as an uplifting alternative to Trump.
The 49-year-old Booker told reporters outside his home in Newark that "love ain't easy," adding: "The people I admire are the people that lead by calling out the best of who we are and not the worst. So, I'm running for president because I believe in us. I believe in these values."
Whether Democrats are in the mood to embrace Booker's optimistic persona after two years of fuming about Trump's presidency remains to be seen. With Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren running as a champion for the middle class in a fight against powerful interests, and California Sen. Kamala running on taking on Trump directly, Booker's fate may hinge on a bet that the electorate will respond again to the soaring oratory that helped Barack Obama break through in 2008.
Known for his easy way with voters during an age of selfies and social media, Booker, the former mayor of Newark, announced his bid with a video that showcased his personal ties to the "low-income, inner city community" he says he led to a comeback. Booker won a special Senate election in 2013 and then a full Senate term in 2014.
___
Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead, hundreds hurt
CHICAGO (AP) — The dangerous cold and heavy snow that hobbled the northern U.S. this week has retreated, but not before exacting a human toll: more than two dozen weather-related deaths in eight states and hundreds of injuries, including frostbite, broken bones, heart attacks and carbon monoxide poisoning.
In Illinois alone, hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday, when the polar vortex moved in and overnight temperatures plunged to minus 30 (minus 34 Celsius) or lower — with wind chills of minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius) or worse in some areas.
Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis normally sees around 30 frostbite patients in an entire winter. It admitted 28 in the past week, spokeswoman Christine Hill said Friday.
"I definitely saw more frostbite than I've ever seen in my entire career just in the last three days," said Dr. Andrea Rowland-Fischer, an emergency department physician at Hennepin Healthcare.
Most of those patients, she said, had underlying problems that made it difficult for them to take care of themselves: the developmentally delayed, the mentally ill, the very young and the very old. They also included people with injuries related to drugs and alcohol — people who passed out or did not realize they were cold or injured.
___
Young Maduro loyalist is new hope for Venezuela's socialists
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Amid the political turmoil roiling Venezuela it's easy to overlook this milestone: the 20th anniversary on Saturday of Hugo Chavez's Bolivarian revolution.
On Feb. 2, 1999, Chavez took office with a fiery anti-imperialist rhetoric that would inspire leaders across Latin America and reshape the region's relations with Washington.
But many now wonder how much longer the late leader's political movement — known as Chavismo — can survive with an economy on its knees and the U.S. pushing harder than ever for regime change.
One person refusing to throw in the towel is Hector Rodriguez, the governor of Miranda state and the face of the next generation of the ruling socialist party, whose meteoric rise could be undone by the current crisis.
The 36-year-old was just a teenager when Chavez took power. Now one of the last remaining allies of President Nicolas Maduro who still enjoys a respectable approval rating, Rodriguez is searching, along with other loyalists, for answers to how to rescue the country, and with it, Chavez's increasingly tarnished legacy.
___
'Empire' actor says account of attack has been consistent
CHICAGO (AP) — "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett said Friday that he has been "consistent on every level" with the police during their investigation into what he says was a racist and homophobic attack on him in downtown Chicago earlier this week.
In his first public comments since he says two masked men attacked him early Tuesday in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime, the black and openly gay actor disputed assertions leveled on social media that he has been less than cooperative and changed his story.
"I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level," he said in a statement released by an intermediary a day after his family put out a similar statement. "Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served."
Smollett, 36, told police that two masked men attacked him along a street in the Streeterville neighborhood as he was walking home from a restaurant. He said they punched him, hurled racist and homophobic insults at him, poured an unknown chemical substance on him and wrapped a rope around his neck.
That area of downtown Chicago has many hotels and restaurants and has widespread surveillance video coverage, and although police have found footage of Smollett making his way home — including video of him arriving at his building with a rope around his neck — they haven't found footage of the attack or men fitting his description of his assailants.
___
Family made billions on opioid as crisis raged, filing says
BOSTON (AP) — The family behind OxyContin raked in billions of dollars as it pushed to keep patients on the powerful painkiller longer despite evidence that the drug was helping to fuel the nation's deadly opioid crisis, Massachusetts authorities allege in newly public court documents.
While aggressively marketing OxyContin, the Sackler family also sought to profit off the drug abuse crisis its company helped create by exploring selling drugs used to treat addiction and reverse overdoses, state lawyers contend in previously secret parts of their lawsuit against Purdue Pharma.
Attorney General Maura Healey is suing Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma, along with some company executives and members of the wealthy Sackler family, in an effort to hold them accountable for the toll of the state's drug crisis. Massachusetts' is the first state case to personally name members of the Sackler clan, whose name is emblazoned on walls at some of the world's great museums and universities.
Purdue had fought to keep the new allegations secret, but three courts ruled against the company. Its lawyers said after the wholly unredacted complaint was released late Thursday that Massachusetts is trying to "single out Purdue, blame it for the entire opioid crisis, and try the case in the court of public opinion rather than the justice system."
Health officials say nearly 48,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2017 involved some type of opioid, including illicit drugs.
___
Trump's 'America first' mantra will be prominent in address
WASHINGTON (AP) — For all of President Donald Trump's talk about "America first," the next two years of his presidency could shine a sharp spotlight on America abroad.
His State of the Union address next week will be dissected for clues on how he'll deal with a full plate of foreign policy challenges. His words will serve as fodder for ongoing partisan debate about whether his decisions will have passing or long-lasting effects on the world.
Will he pull troops from Afghanistan? Can he coax North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program? What will America's future role be in Syria? What about U.S. power struggles with China, Russia and Iran, instability in the Middle East and U.S. relations with European allies?
"There is so much polarization around this whole discussion of Trump — pro-Trump, anti-Trump — that it's hard to make sweeping declarations about the success or failure of Trump's foreign policy," said John Hannah, who has held foreign policy posts in both Democratic and Republican administrations.
"There's been some good and some bad, but also a risk that the president's own unpredictability is undercutting some of his important achievements," said Hannah, who is now with the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
___
Science Says: Internet craze behind a brain-tingling beer ad
A new Super Bowl commercial aims to calm frenzied football fans with oddly relaxing images of actress Zoe Kravitz whispering into a pair of microphones and softly tapping on a bottle.
The beer ad already has drawn more than 10 million views and stands to expose a vast audience to an internet craze known as ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response.
Some people spend hours watching videos of hair brushing, paper crinkling or "happy little clouds" artist Bob Ross painting because they say it makes their brains tingle. They report feeling a rush from the subtle, repetitive sights and sounds, but is it all in their heads?
Not everyone feels ASMR. And so far, there's not enough evidence to recommend it as a stand-alone treatment for depression, anxiety, insomnia or any of the other problems its fans claim it solves.
But a few scientists are trying to study ASMR, and there is evidence that there might be something to it. And if any harm is done, it's not financial: It's usually free.
___
Indiana, Kentucky join Planned Parenthood's western alliance
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood's affiliate overseeing Hawaii and three western states announced Friday that it was adding Indiana and Kentucky, a first-of-its-kind consolidation based not on geography but on reallocating resources to fight new abortion restrictions in the Midwest and South.
The arrangement by the women's health nonprofit places Indiana and Kentucky under a Seattle-based affiliate that currently oversees clinics in Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho and western Washington.
Chris Charbonneau, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands, said her group has an annual budget of about $70 million. She said its donors wanted to help Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.
In recent years, that Indianapolis-based group has faced the legal costs of challenging far-reaching limits on abortion rights sought by Republican lawmakers in both states — including a proposed bill before Kentucky's Legislature that would ban abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
"They feel like other parts of the country have a tougher row to hoe and they're looking forward to supporting this effect," Charbonneau said of the donors. "... The political environments in Indiana and Kentucky have been particularly oppressive and they've made getting health care to low-income people in the states difficult."
