Iran starts marking 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 1979 file photo, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran's exiled religious leader, emerges from a plane after his arrival at Mehrabad airport in Tehran, Iran. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, marks the 40th anniversary of Khomeini's descent from the chartered Air France Boeing 747, a moment that changed the country’s history for decades to come. FY, File AP Photo