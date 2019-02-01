Lawyer: Suspect in 5 killings wanted to say ‘I’m sorry’

FILE - This undated photo provided by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shows Dakota Theriot. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said at a Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 news conference that Theriot told authorities he used a gun he stole from his father. Authorities have said Theriot shot and killed three people: the woman believed to be his girlfriend, her brother and father. They say he then took her father's pickup truck, drove to a neighboring parish, and shot his parents. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office via AP) AP