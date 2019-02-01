Prosecutor to hold hearings on abuse claim against Avenatti

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti, lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, speaks outside court Michael Cohen's sentencing in New York. Los Angeles prosecutors say they will hold hearings over allegations that attorney Avenatti roughed up his girlfriend. City Attorney Mike Feuer said Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 his office has declined at this point to charge Avenatti with a misdemeanor but the matter remains open. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo