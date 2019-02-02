China calls on Washington, Moscow to preserve nuclear treaty

China's government has appealed to Washington and Moscow to preserve a nuclear arms treaty following a U.S. decision to withdraw.
The foreign ministry warned Saturday the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty might trigger "adverse consequences."
A ministry statement said: "China is opposed to the U.S. withdrawal and urges the U.S. and Russia to properly resolve differences through constructive dialogue"
The Trump administration announced the decision Friday to shed what it sees as unreasonable constraints on competing with Russia and a more assertive China.
Other governments and arms-control advocates have warned the U.S. move might open the door to a new nuclear arms race.
