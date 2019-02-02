Senate reasserts foreign policy role, reshapes Trump agenda

In this Jan. 22, 2019, photo, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., left, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speak to the media after their meeting with President Donald Trump about Venezuela, at the White House in Washington. Two years into President Donald Trump’s administration, the president’s allies in Congress are quietly trying to influence and even reshape his “America First” foreign policy agenda. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo