Democratic presidential candidates say Northam should resign

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference outside of his home, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Racial tensions are looming over the early days of the Democratic Party’s presidential primary. Of nine declared candidates so far, just two are white men. Voters and political strategists alike are cheering such diversity, but some fear that another presidential contender of color in the era of deep racial divisions may hurt their ultimate goal of beating President Donald Trump. Julio Cortez AP Photo