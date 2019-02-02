New Mexico ceremony marks ‘horrible’ discovery of bodies

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2009 file photo, investigators search for human remains at a 100-acre site in Albuquerque, N.M. A decade ago, Albuquerque police began unearthing the remains of 11 women and an unborn child found buried on the city's West Mesa, marking the start of a massive homicide investigation that has yet to be resolved. On the 10th anniversary of the cold case, a small group of advocates and community members plan to gather Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, near the 2009 crime scene to remember the victims and call for more protections for marginalized and vulnerable women in New Mexico's largest city. The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File Pat Vasquez-Cunningham