Death toll from last week’s Havana tornado rises to 6

A man rests on the trunk of a tree that was toppled by a tornado, after removing rubble from his home in Regla, Cuba, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. A tornado and pounding rains smashed into the eastern part of Cuba's capital overnight, toppling trees, bending power poles and flinging shards of metal roofing through the air as the storm cut a path of destruction across eastern Havana. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo