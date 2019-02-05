UK believes Islamic State hostage John Cantlie is alive

FILE - This file image taken from video released on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2016 by the Islamic State's Amaq news agency, shows captive British photojournalist John Cantlie in what appeared to be central Mosul, Iraq. British Security Minister Ben Wallace told journalists on Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019, that the government believes British hostage John Cantlie is alive and believe he is being held by Islamic State operatives. (Islamic State's Amaq News Agency via AP, File) AP