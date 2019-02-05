Prosecutor asks consecutive life sentences for serial killer

In this artist's sketch, serial killer Bruce McArthur, center, attends his sentencing hearing in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. McArthur staged photos of some of his victims after they died, posing corpses in fur coats and cigars in their mouths, a prosecutor said Monday as the sentencing hearing began for the former gardener who preyed on men from Toronto's Gay Village district. The Canadian Press via AP Alexandra Newbould