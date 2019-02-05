Our Milky Way galaxy is truly warped, at least around edges

This undated image provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences shows the Artist's impression of the Milky Way. Scientists in China and Australia released an updated 3D map of the Milky Way on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. They used 1,339 pulsating stars, young, newly catalogued stars bigger and brighter than our sun, to map the galaxy’s shape. Chinese Academy of Sciences via AP Xiaodian Chen