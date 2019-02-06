Lebanon names 1st female Arab minister in charge of security

Newly appointed Interior Minister Raya El Hassan, third right, and former Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk, center, review an honor guard during a ceremony at the interior ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. El Hassan is one of four women in the new 30-member Cabinet, becoming the country and the Arab world's first female official in charge of the powerful security agencies. Hassan Ammar AP Photo