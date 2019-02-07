More women come forward after Arias sexual assault complaint

Emma Daly, communications director for Human Rights Watch, gives an interview about her 1990 encounter with former Costa Rican President Oscar Arias, in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Daly said the former president groped her in a hotel lobby in Nicaragua in 1990 when she was working as a young journalist based in Costa Rica, bringing the number of women accusing Arias of sexual misconduct to four. Mark Lennihan AP Photo