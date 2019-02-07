Senate panel approves Trump’s attorney general nominee

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, Attorney General nominee Bill Barr, right, meets with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Miss., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington. The Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to approve Barr’s nomination to be attorney general, a vote that is likely to be mostly along party lines as Democrats have questioned how transparent Barr will be once special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation concludes. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo