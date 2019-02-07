Top Russian diplomat meets Taliban, encourages US withdrawal

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, first row center, and other participants of the "intra-Afghan" talks pray during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. The U.S. has promised to withdraw half of its troops from Afghanistan by the end of April, a Taliban official said Wednesday, but the U.S. military said it has received no orders to begin packing up. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo