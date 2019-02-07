Russians take to social media to celebrate the cold spell

In this handout photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, a woman throws boiling water into the freezing air as its instantly condenses into an elaborate pattern of ice crystals in Irkutsk, Russia . Residents of Russia's Urals and Siberia where temperatures recently plunged to minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit have taken to social media to celebrate the cold. Temperatures in Siberia and the Urals earlier this week plunged to around minus 40 degrees Centigrade (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit) which is unusually low even for the cold-resistant Russians. (Mikhail Tilpunov via AP) Mikhail Tilpunov AP