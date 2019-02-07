Police union: Houston officer suspended after deadly raid

Bullet holes can be seen on the front entrance of a home, where five Houston Police officers were shot while serving a warrant Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Houston. An attempt to serve a search warrant at a suspected drug house on Monday, quickly turned into a gunbattle that killed two suspects and injured five undercover narcotics officers, including four who were shot, Chief Art Acevedo said. Rhogena Nicholas was shot and killed as she tried to grab the service weapon of the first officer to be injured, Acevedo said. The second suspect killed was 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)/Houston Chronicle via AP) Godofredo A. Vasquez AP