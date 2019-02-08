6 people arrested after largest US-Australian meth seizure

This photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows an officer extracting methamphetamine from a loudspeaker on Jan. 11, 2019 at the Los Angeles-Long Beach seaport. Australian police arrested six people after what authorities said Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 was the largest single seizure of methamphetamine in the United States and the biggest drug haul bound for Australia. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said 1,728 kilograms (3,800 pounds) of the drug were seized mid-January at the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex along with smaller amounts of cocaine and heroin. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)