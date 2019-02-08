Convicted Nebraska killer found in Las Vegas after escape

This undated photo from The Nebraska Correctional Services Department shows inmate Anthony Gafford. Authorities say Gafford, convicted of a 1997 Omaha slaying escaped a Lincoln work-release center six days after his victim's son was killed. The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says Gafford left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln Saturday morning, Jan. 27, 2019, to go to work but never returned. The department's Laura Strimple said Tuesday, Jan. 29 that there's been no change in his escaped status. (The Nebraska Correctional Services Department via AP) AP