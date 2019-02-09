Pilot in deadly California house crash had been disciplined

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 file photo, firefighters suppress a fire at the scene of a deadly plane crash in the residential neighborhood of Yorba Linda, Calif. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda shortly after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport. The pilot whose plane broke apart and crashed into the Southern California home, killing five people, was disciplined for dangerous flying years earlier, it was reported Friday, Feb. 8. Alex Gallardo, File AP Photo