NY City Council speaker wants apology for homophobic remarks

FILE- In this June 24, 2011 file photo, Sen. Ruben Diaz, Sr. , D-Soundview, speaks during a session of the New York state Senate at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Diaz, who is currently a New York City Council member, said on a Spanish language radio program that the homosexual community controls most of the 51 council members. Diaz's comment prompted the openly gay Speaker of the city council to demand that the Bronx Democrat apologize to his colleagues and the LGBTQ community. Hans Pennink, File AP Photo