Refugee footballer thanks Australian leader for freedom

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, left, and refugee soccer player Hakeem al-Araibi pose for a photograph before a soccer match at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Feb.14, 2019. Al-Araibi was detained in Thailand for three months under threat of extradition to Bahrain and has come to Canberra to shake hands with the prime minister and say thank you for his freedom. Rod McGuirk AP Photo