In heart of Baghdad, IS war museum honors fallen militiamen

In this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 photo, pictures of militiamen who died fighting the Islamic State group over the past four years and weapons are on display in the Popular Mobilization Forces War Museum on al-Mutanabi Street, Baghdad, Iraq. The museum is meant to honor the fallen but it also underscores the Iran-backed Shiite militias’ growing clout in the country. Their political and military might soared after they helped the government defeat IS and they’re now accused of building a parallel state within Iraq. Khalid Mohammed AP Photo