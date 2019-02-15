German security conference starting amid Iran deal friction

Iran's foreign minister says that even if Tehran decided to negotiate with the United States, he wouldn't trust that President Donald Trump would honor any deal the two nations made.
Mohammad Javad Zarif's comments in an interview to NBC's "Today" broadcast Friday came before an annual security conference in Munich that brings together more than 30 heads of state and government and 80 defense and foreign ministers.
Zarif said Iran spent years negotiating a nuclear agreement with the U.S. and other world powers, which exchanged sanctions relief for Tehran's pledge to rein in its nuclear program.
Trump pulled out of the deal and the U.S. re-imposed harsh economic sanctions on Iran.
Zarif said Iran isn't interested in sitting down with Trump, saying: "Why should we negotiate? ... Why should we trust President Trump that he would abide by his own signature?"
Vice President Mike Pence, who will head the U.S. delegation to the Munich conference, accused Britain, France and Germany on Thursday of trying to "break" American sanctions on Iran and called on them to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
That could set the stage for frank exchanges in Munich. Zarif is attending the meeting, along with top-level diplomats from Russia and China — as well as senior officials from the three European nations that want to preserve the nuclear deal. Chancellor Angela Merkel is leading Germany's delegation to the conference.
