AP Interview: Karzai worries Pakistan talks risks peace pact

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai adjusts his hat during an interview with The Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Karzai expressed fears that a previously unscheduled meeting between the Taliban and the United States in Pakistan on Monday risks engulfing Afghanistan into regional rivalries, as its neighbors and powerful Persian Gulf states jockey for influence in a post- U.S. Afghanistan. Rahmat Gul AP Photo