Uproar over Poland comments lingers for Israel’s Netanyahu

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo, Polish President Andrzej Duda , left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, talk after a group photo during a two-day international conference on the Middle East, at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. An off-hand comment by Netanyahu in Warsaw about Poland and the Holocaust looks to overshadow a summit of central European leaders this week in Israel. Poland’s abrupt decision Sunday to downgrade its participation in the Visegrad conference suddenly cast a pall gathering. Czarek Sokolowski, File AP Photo