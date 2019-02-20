Groups want offshore drilling tests to cease during lawsuit

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, beach goers hang out at the Isle of Palms, S.C., as Hurricane Florence spins out in the Atlantic ocean. Conservation groups suing President Donald Trump’s administration over plans to conduct offshore drilling tests want a judge to halt preparatory work for the drilling until their case is heard in court. A motion filed Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in federal court in South Carolina seeks an injunction to stop testing involving seismic air guns. The lawsuit the conservation groups and cities along South Carolina’s coast filed seeks to permanently halt the offshore drilling tests. Mic Smith, File AP Photo