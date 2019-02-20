Abuse survivors demand Vatican transparency, accountability

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) President Tim Lennon from Tucson, AZ, center, and SNAP members Esther Hatfield Miller from Los Angeles, CA, left, and Carol Midboe from Austin, TX, pose for pictures during interviews with the media in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican during Pope Francis' general audience, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Organizers of Pope Francis' summit on preventing clergy sex abuse will meet this week with a dozen survivor-activists who have come to Rome to protest the Catholic Church's response to date and demand an end to decades of cover-up by church leaders. Luigi Navarra AP Photo