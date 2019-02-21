Amid loss of leaders, unknown militant rises in Philippines

This photo provided by Philippine National Police (PNP), shows militant Abu Sayyaf Group leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan in the PNP confidential report. Philippine and U.S. official say a little known militant has been named the new leader of the Islamic State group in the southern Philippines. The Philippine interior secretary says the rise of Hatib Sawadjaan, who is blamed for orchestrating a suicide bombing in a cathedral last month that killed 23 people on Jolo Island, shows that ISIS would latch on desperately to any militant who could provide a sanctuary and armed fighters as its last strongholds crumble in Syria. (Philippine National Police via AP)