Worry about US-SKorea alliance grows before Trump-Kim summit

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, F-35B stealth fighter jets and South Korean F-15K fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula during joint drills. Ahead of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, some observers say there is an uncertainty over the future of the decades-long military alliance between Washington and Seoul. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File)