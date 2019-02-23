Trans athletes make great gains, yet resentment still flares

In this Oct. 13, 2018 photo provided by Craig Huffman, transgender cyclist Rachel McKinnon of Canada, left, holds hands with competitor Carolien Van Herrikhuyzen of the Netherlands during the UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Carson, Calif. Initially, McKinnon was elated with her win, even though one of her top rivals pulled out of the final at the last minute. But there quickly was a downside to the victory, as a photo gained attention across the internet showing her on the podium with the two smaller, skinnier runners-up. Craig Huffman Photography via AP Craig Huffman