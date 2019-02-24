Egypt rejects UN criticism of trials for hanged convicts

FILE -- In this June 29, 2015 file photo, Egyptian policemen stand guard at the site of a bombing that killed Egypt's top prosecutor, Hisham Barakat, who oversaw cases against thousands of Islamists, in Cairo. On Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 Egypt executed nine suspected Muslim Brotherhood members convicted of involvement in the 2015 assassination of Barakat, security officials said. The nine were found guilty of taking part in the bombing that killed Barakat, the first assassination of a senior official in Egypt in a quarter century. Eman Helal, File AP Photo