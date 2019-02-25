Teens successfully tweet Trump for support of archives bill

Stuart Wexler leads his Advanced Placement government class in a discussion at Hightstown High School in Hightstown, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. The high school students set their sights on an ambitious goal _ federal legislation to create a national archive of documents involving decades of unsolved civil rights cases. Students at a New Jersey school had worked on it for years. Now, all they needed was President Donald Trump’s signature. But if he didn’t act in time, the bill would die. The students took to social media and enlisted the aid of a new senator from Alabama. It worked: Trump signed and it’s now law. Seth Wenig AP Photo