Serbia takes delivery of 4 more Russian-made fighter jets

In this photo taken Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, a Serbian Army MiG-29 jet fighter performs during ceremony in Batajnica, military airport near Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's defense ministry says it has taken delivery of four Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets from Belarus, part of an arms purchase that could heighten tensions in the Balkans and increase Moscow's influence in the region. Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin attended the ceremony at an air force base in Belarus on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo