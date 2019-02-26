The Latest: Attorney: Officer fired because he feared death

Nouman Raja, center, watches as Judge Joseph Marx talks with prospective jurors for his trial Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Raja, a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, is charged with shooting and killing stranded motorist Corey Jones on Oct. 18, 2015. He is charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence while armed and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool Lannis Waters