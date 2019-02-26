Police: Shooting South Carolina, dozens of officers respond

Dozens of police officers have rushed to what authorities are calling an active shooter situation in South Carolina.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that shots were fired Tuesday afternoon on a street near Huger, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Charleston.
Authorities released no other immediate details about the shooting.
Television footage from near the shooting scene showed dozens of police cars from Berkeley County and surrounding areas on a two-lane road.
