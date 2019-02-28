Judge: No relatives to care for children found in barn

FILE - This undated photo provided by the From Wise County Sheriff's Office shows Paige Isabow Harkings. A North Texas judge says four young siblings will remain in foster care after two were discovered locked in a dog cage and the others were found smeared with excrement in a barn. Harkings has been jailed on child endangerment charges The judge ruled Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, that no suitable relatives could be found to care for the children, who range in age from 1 to 5 years old. ( Wise County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)