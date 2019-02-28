Former governor: Cutting Electoral College would hurt whites

FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo Republican Gov. Paul LePage speaks at the Republican Convention in Augusta, Maine. The former governor of Maine said any elimination of the Electoral College would hurt white people. LePage told WVOM-AM that allowing the popular vote to choose the president would give minorities more power and that “white people will not have anything to say.” Proposals to eliminate the Electoral College are often floated but fail to gain traction. A Maine legislative committee plans to discuss a proposal this week. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo